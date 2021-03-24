Menu
Crime

Dad takes meth following serious workplace accident

Kristen Booth
24th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
A 40-year-old man with a “disappointingly lengthy” traffic history told police he’d taken meth before driving at Sarina.

Kenneth Raymond Lawlor, 40, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 23 to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police stopped Lawlor at 8.30am on January 11 on Broad Street for a random drug test.

He returned a positive result and informed police he had taken some methamphetamine the night before. Tests later revealed the presence of that drug.

Lawlor, a father of three, told the court he had been seriously injured in a workplace accident a “few years ago”, leaving him unable to work for two years.

He said he intended to start working again and had found employment on a property.

Lawlor was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

