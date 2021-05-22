Dad tasered after threatening police with large knife

Michael Wayne Price pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18 to assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

A 36-year-old man was tasered after threatening police officers and a woman with a large knife at a Capella home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police were called to a Capella address about 5.40am on April 21, where officers saw Price and a female through a front window.

The pair were talking in the kitchen, where the woman appeared upset while Price held a knife, the court heard.

When police entered the house, the woman fled to outside, and they were talking to Price before, who was holding a 30cm Kleva Cut serrated knife.

Sergeant Cramp said Price moved the knife to his throat, while the officer stood about 10m away with taser aimed toward him.

Price moved the knife from his throat and took a few steps towards the officer while yelling “f--- off, get the f--- out of my house”.

After another five minutes of talking, Price lost possession of the knife and retreated to the kitchen to grab two more knives.

The court heard he then held a steak knife to his own throat before the taser was deployed, causing him to drop the knife.

Officers grabbed Price, who struggled, and was restrained and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sergeant Cramp said an apology letter from Price indicated emotions were high and he had consumed alcohol on the day of the offence.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said Price, a father of two, worked in the mining industry and recently separated from his wife.

His wife was visiting him at the time of the offence, although the children were away.

The court heard Price had made an effort to seek support since returning from a mental health unit at Rockhampton.

He voluntarily went to the Capella police station to apologise to the officers for his behaviour, which was out of character, Mrs Wilson said.

Magistrate Gary Finger took into account Price was remorseful for his actions, although he should have dealt with it differently.

“This isn’t the answer. Plenty of people go through separations but this [behaviour] isn’t the answer,” he said.

Price was fined $700. The conviction was not recorded.

Originally published as Dad tasered after threatening police with large knife