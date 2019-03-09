Menu
BEHIND BARS: Kurt Raymond Stehbens was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, with a parole release date of December 1.
Crime

Dad tells ex during horror abuse: 'You're not leaving alive'

Katie Hall
by
9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as an Easter celebration ended in a horrific night of abuse for a Bundaberg mother, whose ex beat her, burnt her and accused her of cheating.

But now the perpetrator, her ex-partner and father of her children, will sit behind bars until his parole release date on December 1.

Kurt Raymond Stehbens on Thursday plead guilty in Bundaberg District Court to common assault, strangulation in a domestic setting, possession of a dangerous drug and contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard on March 31 Stehbens had been at the woman's home, but things took a dark turn at about 12am, when he accused her of cheating.

They left her home and drove to Stehbens's house and when they arrived his cruel tirade began.

After she used the bathroom, Stehbens pushed her on the ground, slamming her head on the back of the door and threatening to kill her.

He then pushed her down in another room, picked up a chair and threatened to throw it on her.

After dumping a jug of water over her head and dragging her by the hair to the bedroom, Stehbens put a pillow her face and said "I'm going to suffocate you ..."

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said Stehbens also threatened to stab the woman in the eye and stomach with a screwdriver.

"She said she wanted to go home and he replied 'you're not leaving here alive'," Mr Cook said.

"He grabbed her throat ... her vision clouded and she lost consciousness."

When she later threatened to call the police, Stehbens said he wanted her to "because he wanted her charged with cheating" before stubbing out a lit cigarette on her arm.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Stehbens had been off his medication at the time, had been using meth and "was confused by the nature of the relationship".

Stehbens, who served 340 days in custody, was sentenced to five years' jail with a parole date of December 1.

buncourt bundaberg district court crime domestic violence kurt raymond stehbens
Bundaberg News Mail

