CROC SHOCK: His post on Facebook blew up when stories came out about more croc sightings over the years. Clayton Robertson
Croc spotted on banks of popular CQ swimming hole

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Sep 2018 12:15 PM
A SURPRISE crocodile sighting at the Mount Morgan dam on the weekend caused a shocked local man to take a double take.

There has been speculation for years about the existence of the Mt Morgan croc, but sightings have been rare.

Some reports have the crocodile aged up to 20 years.

Clayton Robertson, from Gracemere, made the trip to The Mount to do some yabbying at the Mt Morgan dam, off Byrnes Road.

 

CROC SHOCK: Clayton Robertson wasn't expecting to see a croc at the Mount Morgan dam on Saturday. Clayton Robertson

As he was setting up and checking some yabby pots on his boat, his daughter suddenly yelled: "Dad, there's a gator on the bank."

"I just laughed it off as I was busy with the yabby pot," Mr Robertson said.

"But she kept saying it so I looked up and replied `yes, you're right'."

Mr Robertson said he did not have his phone with him on the boat, so he dashed back to the bank to pick up a phone.

"It was very placid," he said of the suspected fresh water crocodile.

"We just got upwind from him or her and drifted back in until the boat was too close and it just slid into the water."

 

CROC SHOCK: Clayton Robertson was just checking his yabby pots when his daughter saw the croc sunbathing on the bank of the Mount Morgan dam. Clayton Robertson

His social media post has attracted a number of locals telling their own croc sighting stories, some even posting their own pictures.

A number of people indicated that Mr Robertson was not the only person to sight the crocodile at the dam.

Other comments included sightings and photos of a croc at the dam from 2014.

One post even suggested the reptile had been there for more than a decade.

"It's been there for as long as I can remember," one woman wrote.

"I've lived up here for about 15 years."

