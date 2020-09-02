Menu
Crime

Dad threatens to break legs of daughter’s abusive partner

Carlie Walker
2nd Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
AN ANGRY dad, who called his daughter's abusive former partner and threatened to break his legs, has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Alexander Lopinski pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The court heard on July 26, Lopinski made a phone call to the man's mother, which went to voicemail.

In the message he left, Lopinski said if the man didn't "f**k off", he would put him in hospital and break his legs.

The woman became fearful for her son's safety upon hearing the message and contacted police, the court heard.

The phone call was made in the context of ongoing conflict between Lopinski and his daughter's former partner, defence lawyer Travis George told the court.

He said the relationship didn't end well with significant allegations of domestic violence.

His daughter was now living with his wife and they had been harassed by the former partner, Mr George said.

He said Lopinski had "lost his cool" on the night he made the phone call.

"The call was made out of frustration," Mr George said.

He said his client had mental health issues but had a strong work history.

Mr George argued no conviction should be recorded so Lopinski could continue the work he did in the community unimpeded.

But Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he did not accept that the offending was of a trivial nature.

Lopinski was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

