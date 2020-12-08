Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

A FATHER will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars after being caught with more than 200g of weed.

Luke Sebastian Priddle was on a suspended jail sentence when he committed offences earlier this month.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court police searched a shed at a Midge Point property on December 1, where they knew Priddle had been living.

The court heard Priddle was not home at the time but they found a petrol generator that had been reported stolen, a glass pipe, electric scales and two boxes with 215.3g of dried marijuana plants.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Priddle was arrested on December 4 and he was remanded in custody until his court appearance on Monday.

Priddle pleaded guilty to seven offences including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs as well as receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breaching bail.

Sen-Constable Rowe said some of the charges related to an incident in October, before Priddle was placed on the suspended sentence, when police went to Priddle's residence to do a curfew check.

The 27-year-old man had been released on bail with a condition that he had to be at the residence between 6pm and 6am.

Sen-Constable Rowe said police went to the property about 9.30pm and Priddle was not there, so officers waited and a short while later they were leaving and saw Priddle driving into the driveway towards the house.

It was then that police discovered he was driving unlicensed in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Proserpine Magistrates Court.

The court heard officers also found 0.6g of crystal substance, which Priddle told police was ice, inside a jack on the passenger seat.

"The police spoke to Priddle in relation to the vehicle being stolen and he stated he didn't know who owned the vehicle and some old bloke had given it to him three days earlier," Sen-Constable Rowe said.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, acting for Priddle, said he had previously lived in Thailand for four years where he owned and ran four bars and met the mother of his child.

Ms Vernon said Priddle, who is a carpenter by trade, returned to this region around Christmas last year and had been unable to go back to Thailand because of visa restrictions.

The court heard Priddle had a troubling time this year, with Ms Vernon saying he was struggling within himself because of his difficulties getting back to Thailand to see his child.

"He's associating with like-minded, troubled people and essentially going in circles," Ms Vernon said.

"He's still working, trying to get his head together and knows he needs to pick better people to hang out with."

Magistrate James Morton said a message needed to be sent to Priddle.

"You are doing it tough in life, I feel for you, but on the other hand you make that tough for yourself," Mr Morton said.

"You've got property that's not yours, you're driving a car that's been stolen, it must take a lot of gumption to do that."

Priddle had his suspended jail sentence activated and was sentenced to a total of five months' jail.

He will be released on parole on January 4.

He was also fined $2250 and disqualified from driving for two years.

"If this is not a message to you, you'll never get it," Mr Morton said.

Priddle is also facing multiple other charges, which were adjourned to January 4.