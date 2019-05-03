Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Dad turned to booze after baby death, then breached DV order

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd May 2019 8:44 AM
A MAN who lost an infant, became an alcoholic, whose marriage broke down and business collapsed, has been slapped with $850 in fines after breaching a domestic violence order twice.

The man pleaded guilty to two charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the victim attended the defendant's Park Avenue home on November 22 so he could see his children and to discuss the costs of haircuts for the children.

He said the defendant, while sitting on the floor, was talking with the children about their mother and punching his own palm in an aggressive manner, causing the victim to feel threatened and intimidated.

Mr Platt said the defendant then indicated verbally he was going to kill himself and gestured by running his hand across his throat.

He said the victim took the children to see the defendant again on Christmas Day at noon.

Mr Platt said the victim entered his dwelling, woke him up and returned to the car to retrieve the children.

He said as she went to return to the car, the defendant attempted to hug her multiple times.

"The defendant then tried to kiss the aggrieved,” Mr Platt said.

He said the victim told the defendant he was not allowed to do that and reminded him they were no longer together.

The court was told the defendant then asked the victim if she was seeing someone else.

"I should have listened to my friends as they were telling me you were having sex with other men,” the defendant told the victim before trying to kiss her again and then pushed his face up against hers, rubbing his facial hair against her face.

Mr Platt said the defendant then walked off towards the bedroom, saying he was going to pray to the gods that he would die in the next week.

He said shortly afterwards, the defendant returned, accused the victim again of infidelity and one of the children said they were uncomfortable and wanted to leave.

As the victim went to leave with the children, the defendant stood in front of the car to stop her.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said her client had struggled to cope after his 14-month-old child died three years ago and turned to drinking alcohol excessively.

She said he suffered from depression, his marriage broke down and his business collapsed.

Ms Shannon-Dear said the defendant didn't know the victim was coming to his house when the first incident occurred and he was very intoxicated.

She said since this, he has made significant steps at rehabilitation and started attending Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services in October as well as an assisted withdrawal program in Brisbane.

"He wants to focus on rehabilitation and reopening his business,” Ms Shannon-Dear said.

No conviction was recorded.

