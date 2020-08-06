Dad turns his life around after being busted with meth

A MAN who turned to drugs after a 10-year relationship break down has turned his life around after being busted with 6.64g of methamphetamines.

Scott Robert Williams, 32, pleaded guilty today in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, possessing a drug pipe, possessing drug utensils and possessing a knife in a public place.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand read out seven dates of drug tests Williams underwent after his intercept and arrest on August 9, 2019, on Farm St, Kawana.

All seven returned negative results for drugs.

Justice Graeme Crow said everyone had ups and downs in life, and Williams’s struggle in the future would be to not return to drugs when he had another down.

“It (meth) is highly addictive,” he said.

The court heard police intercepted Williams driving a Nissan Patrol on Farm St, Kawana, on August 9, 2019, for a random breath test and licence check.

They searched his car after becoming suspicious he was concealing drugs, and located a machete on the back seat.

Police also found clip-seal bags, scales and a magnetic box.

The drug detection dog was called and 6.64g of meth along with a glass pipe was found concealed in the driver’s door.

Justice Crow said Williams told police at the scene that he was addicted to meth and was using it daily.

Williams, a father of two, had a limited criminal record with no prior convictions for drugs, however, his traffic history included two convictions for drug driving.

The court heard Williams, a qualified fitter and turner who had worked as a project manager, first used meth after his relationship break down, as a party drug.

He is now drug free.

Justice Crow ordered Williams to an 18-month prison term with immediate parole.