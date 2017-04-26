Rocky dad spends Centrelink money on illegal drugs

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate was astounded that a single dad had seven grams of cannabis, ranting about using taxpayers' hard earned money to buy pot after finding out the man was receiving Centrelink benefits.

Magistrate Cameron Press heavily criticised the 28-year-old man when he pleaded guilty to drug possession in court today.

The court heard Justin Kyle Watts had been driving along Hollingsworth St, Kawana, with his son in the car on April 5 when he was intercepted by police and found with the illegal substance in a clip seal bag concealed in his underwear.

Watts' defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client was a full-time carer of his son who had turned back to using cannabis "due to the lack of contact with the child's mother".

"He has a history of drugs. If he wanted to do something about it, he would have done something about it," Mr Press said.

"I don't know what you are doing with this amount of cannabis."

Mr Press indicated he believed Watts could only have had that amount of cannabis in his possession because he was dealing, not just for personal use.

He also indicated someone could not afford to purchase seven grams of cannabis when their income was provided by government benefits.

Mr Press then went on to warn Watts that if he was caught dealing, he would appear in the Supreme court and face years in jail.

Watts was ordered to 15-months' probation and undertake drug counselling and/or treatments directed by probation officers.