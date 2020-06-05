Dad who stopped youths in stolen car banned from driving

A Townsville father who faced court for ramming a stolen car off the road has received an outpouring of support online, with people offering to fund an appeal.

Kyal Stuart Frunks, 31, was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 18 months for two years, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months when he pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle in the Townsville Magistrates Court last week.

Frunks pursued and smashed into a stolen blue sedan driven by juveniles on Shaw Rd last year on December 10, after they had hit him first and failed to stop.

The father took to Facebook and expressed his devastation at the "outcome" in what has now become a widely shared post.

"I would just like to say that I definitely do not condone the measures I took to stop the stolen vehicle that day and I am also very aware of the potential impact that it may have had on other motorists," the post reads.

"Hense (sic) my decision to enter a plea of guilty and accept responsibility for my actions. Chasing the vehicle was solely a decision made without a clean train of thought."

Many people commented that they were willing to set up a GoFundMe and donate money to fund a potential appeal of the sentence.

MORE NEWS

Youths wreak havoc across Townsville in stolen cars

Tradie charged after attempting to stop teens in stolen car

One Community, One Standard founder Jeff Adams said the group was working to combat division in Townsville and people were becoming angrier as crime persisted.

"Here is an example of a situation that has gone terribly wrong for our community and we along with Mr Frunks, definitely do not condone his actions and ask that as a community we come together and demand action to attack the root causes of these problems," he said.

"Whilst our systems of government continue to suppress comments from concerned public servants and avoid talking truthfully and having the courage to attack the root causes of the problems we will only add to frustration in our community.

"Can we not see that through our inaction, we are in fact condemning these kids to a life of crime and the greater community to continually leaving in fear?

"Perhaps the current Youth Justice legislation should be renamed the 'Youth Lack of Respect legislation."

As part of the State Government's five-point action plan to crackdown on youth offenders, $1.5 million in funding will be provided to "on-country" trial programs over four years.

It will give the courts and police the option of sending juveniles to a program for up to eight weeks from July, which will be implemented by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations.

Originally published as Dad who stopped youths in stolen car banned from driving