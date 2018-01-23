Menu
News

Dad's costly grocery shop drive

DRIVING DISQUALIFIED: The miner pleaded guilty on January 18 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

DANNY John Moore was days away from the end of his drivers' licence disqualification period when he decided to drive to get groceries with his son in the car.

The miner pleaded guilty on January 18 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified, one of failing to provide correct information and one of failing to provide particulars.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Moore on East St about 3pm on January 4 while he was driving a black Hyundai Getz.

She said he provided a false name and address twice when asked by police, but did provide the correct name on the third occasion.

Moore was ordered to pay $1250 in fines and was disqualified from driving for a further two years.

Topics:  disqualified driving rockhampton rockhampton magistrates court

