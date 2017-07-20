Dad's death drives Rocky businessman to 'sophisticated drug op'

A SUCCESSFUL young businessman turned "sophisticated” drug trafficker never touched ice until his life dramatically changed aged 22.

After completing Year 12 in Emerald, Brent James Waldron returned to Yeppoon to set up Capricorn Coast Projects alongside his "best mate” and father.

The pair were successful in their contracting business, until Waldron's father received a shock lung cancer diagnosis which claimed his life in August 2012. Waldron was devastated, he "ignored the business” and it soon collapsed.

In the years to come, the then 22-year-old's next business associate was to become Blair Campbell; the "prime target” of a successful police operation to bring down the Rockhampton man's drug operation.

Defence solicitor Doug Winning told of Waldron's descent into drug use, supply and trafficking as the now 27 year old faced the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on 15 dangerous drug supply, possession and trafficking charges.

Mr Winning told the court in 2015 Waldron moved from his grandparent's home in Mount Morgan to a Lakes Creek Rd residence.

It is here he became involved with the owner, Campbell, through his second cousin and housemate.

"Once he moved in it became clear (his second cousin) was using methyl amphetamines,” Mr Winning told the court.

"Campbell informed Waldron he was being heavily surveilled by police, that he was being stopped regularly by police... it was Operation North Copperhead and Mr Campbell was the prime target.

"He prevailed upon the defendant to, in essence, be a delivery boy for drugs.”

The court heard two safes full of drugs were buried in the backyard of the Lakes Creek Rd home, and when customers contacted Campbell, he would refer them on to Waldron to supply the drugs.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court it was a series of "coded” messages both prior to and after Campbell's arrest on November 10, 2015 which ultimately led to Waldron's arrest December 2, 2015.

Mr Winning later detailed some of the messages:

"On September 4, 2015 an associate of Campbell contacted Campbell seeking quote, "a game”; the defendant supplied 3.5g of meth amphetamine,” he said.

"On September 6, 2015 an associate contacts Campbell seeking "half a bottle of wine”... it seems this was a reference to a half-point of methyl amphetamine, which was delivered by the defendant.

"On September 6, 2015 Campbell contacts the defendant and tells him to "have a game of pool with Simmo”... a reference to an eight-ball of methyl amphetamine (3.5g).

"The defendant agrees and asks if he needs to 'take all the paper'... a reference to collecting money from the client.”

A number of other exchanges, Mr Winning argues, suggest Waldron was merely "acting as a runner, as an intermediary between Campbell and his clients”.

But the Prosecution argued Waldron continued to deal in high quantities of meth, MDMA and cannabis after Campbell's arrest, suggesting he was in it for his own financial gain.

At the time of his arrest was found in possession of five 28-gram clip-seal bags of cannabis, bagged meth totalling 3.125g of 2.308g purity, MDMA pills, two notebooks, scales and utensils for drug use and trafficking.

Ms Baker argued messages uncovered by the prosecution also suggested Waldron was also "advertising” drugs, giving examples of "Got green again” and "Fully for eight grand”, referring to an ounce of methyl amphetamine for $8000.

But Mr Winning argued he again was acting as a go-between, and any dealings were to make the Supreme Court bail application for Campbell, who remains in custody on a number of indictable crimes.

Mr Winning told the court Waldron was "frightened about going to jail”, that he had drug-related associates with whom he thought he might have difficulty with in jail”.

"He buried his head in the sand, kept taking drugs and didn't show up to court,” he said of a failure to appear charge in May on the crimes he faced this morning.

Chief justice... convicted Waldron on all 15 charges, handing a four year jail term for the most serious; trafficking.

Waldron is to serve at least 10 months with parole eligibility date is set for May 17, 2018.