EXCLUSIVE: Dad's pride for son after Hunt fills big shoes

Central Queensland's Ben Hunt put in a solid performance for the Maroons in the Origin opener at the MCG.

Central Queensland's Ben Hunt put in a solid performance for the Maroons in the Origin opener at the MCG. JULIAN SMITH

RUGBY LEAGUE: Geoff Hunt could not have been happier with son Ben's first 80-minute performance for the Maroons.

Despite the Queenslanders being beaten 22-12 by New South Wales in the series opener at the MCG on Wednesday night, Geoff said it was "just terrific" to watch his boy play so well on rugby league's biggest stage.

READ: Dad shares thoughts on star son's biggest career achievement

Ben had "big shoes to fill" in the No.7 jersey vacated by the legendary Cooper Cronk but he did it admirably.

He put in a solid performance, and his kicking game was on song. He produced a deft grubber that led to Queensland's second try and landed a 40/20 in the second half.

"I thought he went very well," Geoff said from Melbourne this morning.

"His kicking game was spot on. He played a good halfback's role and I thought he read the game beautifully."

Geoff said it was amazing for him and wife De-Ann to watch Ben run onto the MCG in front of an 87,000-strong crowd.

"It was a proud moment and I wasn't that nervous actually," he said.

"It was lovely to sing the national anthem and see Ben standing beside his good mate Andrew McCulloch.

"I spoke to him before the game on the phone in the morning and he was quietly confident. He knew what job he had to do and he wasn't that nervous about it which made me feel better as well."

Ben Hunt sent up Queensland's second try with a perfectly weighted grubber kick. JULIAN SMITH

Ben was running freely and showed no effects of the corked quad he had suffered a fortnight ago.

"His leg was fine and after the game I spoke to him and he said it was fine," Geoff said.

"He's got a bit of a sore neck this morning but apart from that he's good to go."

There was no doubt what was the standout moment for Geoff.

"Obviously it was Ben's kick through for Dane Gagai's try," he said.

"For a halfback to get his kicks right all night is such a big thing, especially after taking over from Cooper Cronk, who was such a great kicker.

"There were big shoes to fill and if there was something that was going to make you nervous it would be your kicking but I thought Ben did really well there."

Geoff cannot make it to Sydney for Game 2 on June 24 but will be in Brisbane "for sure" for what he hopes is the series decider on July 11.