Dad's gives son shots of rum, heavy beers after crash

AN injured man who crashed his car while over the limit was given some "nips of rum" and two heavy beers by his father to help calm him down, a court was told.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash on September 15 in Childers, they found empty and full cans of beer inside the ute and a carton hidden in bushes alongside a high vis shirt.

Police later located the driver - Brendan Francis Rockett - at his father's home in Childers when his dad called police 15 minutes later.

Rockett, who now lives in Moranbah, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 7.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police found Rockett's wallet in the middle of the road with his driver's licence inside.

When they attended Rockett's father's home, the dad met them in the driveway and told them his son "was upstairs resting as he was in a bad way and almost died as a result of the crash".

When police asked the father why he didn't take his injured son to hospital, the father - who also appeared intoxicated - became hostile.

Ms King said Rockett, sporting a bruise under his right shoulder consistent with a seatbelt burn, denied drinking before the crash.

Defence lawyer Gerard Hoolihan said Rockett suffered a panic attack after the crash so called his father for help.

He said his father picked him up and drove him home when he claims he gave Rockett three shots of rum and two heavy beers to calm him down.

"It was his father's practice in his day to give people who were shaken up... to give them something soothing," Mr Hoolihan said.

Rockett, who has applied for a restricted licence for work, had a blood alcohol content of 0.149.

At the time of the accident, Rockett had a Longreach address as he worked at the mines.

However, the court heard Rockett had since reconciled with his family and they have all moved to Moranbah.

Magistrate Cameron Press adjourned the matter.

Mr Press said if he was to rely on the medical evidence submitted by the defence, he needed further evidence Rockett was no longer suffering panic attacks to grant a restricted licence.

"I can't find the defendant a fit and proper person to drive," he said.

Rockett will next appear in court on Monday.