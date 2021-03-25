Menu
Ebony Lee-Nielsen hosts the Daddys and Daughters Day at Groom Barbershop North Rockhampton.
Dads learn how to style daughters’ hair at barbershop tonight

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Ebony Lee-Nielsen can’t remember her beloved Dad ever doing her long, long hair for school when she was a child.

“He was a farmer in Yeppoon and always working outside,” she said.

“I don’t think he would have been able to handle the braids and the butterfly clips.”

Ms Lee-Nielsen is looking forward to hosting the first Daddy and Daughters Day at Groom Barbershop on Thursday night.

“We wanted men to have the chance to bring their daughters to a space they’re familiar with,” she said.

“We’ll help them make the morning routine a little easier… and no more trying to make a ponytail with the vacuum cleaner.”

Ms Lee-Nielsen began her hairdressing career before she could attend her own school formal, but she loves the half-up, half-down classic styles for an evening out.

And word on the street is scrunchies are back.

Thursday night’s event at the Groom Barbershop North Rockhampton is free, and there will be gift packs of child-friendly products available for purchase.

Message Groom Barbershop North Rockhampton on Facebook to reserve a spot.

Daddy and Daughters Day starts at 6.15pm; feel free to bring your little girl to practice on.

Daddy and Daughters Day

Groom Barbershop, 2/176 Berserker St, Frenchville. Phone 4921 1220

Starts 6.15pm, message on Facebook for reservations.

