Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BITTERSWEET: Rita and Chris Dadson had one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature.
BITTERSWEET: Rita and Chris Dadson had one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature. Trish Bowman
News

Dadson's Zilzie development dreams passed on

by Trish Bowman
11th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

THE tear in Chris Dadson's eye was a mix of emotions as he handed over the keys last week after the sale of his and wife Rita's grand dream, Keppel Cove, commonly known as the Great Barrier Reef Resort.

Rita said it was a sad day and one mixed with a sense of relief for the couple who had invested more than $70million into their 215 hectare development plan at Zilzie.

"This was a long term plan,” Rita said. "It is heartbreaking to let it go but the timing is right for us.

"Chris has experienced some health concerns so we are now focusing on our family of four adult children and 16 grandchildren who are based in the Brisbane region where we now live.

"With Chris's health issues it was time for us to hand over the baton to someone else who can follow through on our dreams for the development.”

The day was tinged with sadness for former Keppel Cove owners Chris and Rita Dadson.
The day was tinged with sadness for former Keppel Cove owners Chris and Rita Dadson. Trish Bowman

Chris said the couple put a lot of money into the infrastructure on the development, including roadworks, water and sewerage.

"The project cost us millions and it is tinged with sadness to let it go,” Chris said.

"We did well here for a long time but the development really needed to progress to the next stage, which included a resort with accommodation and facilities, which unfortunately we were unable to complete.

"The doors have been closed for two years now so it was time to move on.

"I am certain the new owner Mr Ding will do wonderful things here.

"It will be fabulous to come back 10 years from now and see what has been achieved.

"All the plans already have approvals and are ready to go so it will be nice to see our dream come true even though we will not be the ones to see it through to fruition.”

"Rita and I are now happy to put all our focus into spending time with family and focusing on our health.”

capricorn enterprise chris dadson zilzie bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground lets kids weave, climb and slide between levels.

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Man reveals info on former 200 plant marijuana crop in CQ

    Crime CROP sitter fled in fear, abandoned camp and alerted police in 1995.

    Local Partners