Dadson's Zilzie development dreams passed on

BITTERSWEET: Rita and Chris Dadson had one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature. Trish Bowman

THE tear in Chris Dadson's eye was a mix of emotions as he handed over the keys last week after the sale of his and wife Rita's grand dream, Keppel Cove, commonly known as the Great Barrier Reef Resort.

Rita said it was a sad day and one mixed with a sense of relief for the couple who had invested more than $70million into their 215 hectare development plan at Zilzie.

"This was a long term plan,” Rita said. "It is heartbreaking to let it go but the timing is right for us.

"Chris has experienced some health concerns so we are now focusing on our family of four adult children and 16 grandchildren who are based in the Brisbane region where we now live.

"With Chris's health issues it was time for us to hand over the baton to someone else who can follow through on our dreams for the development.”

The day was tinged with sadness for former Keppel Cove owners Chris and Rita Dadson. Trish Bowman

Chris said the couple put a lot of money into the infrastructure on the development, including roadworks, water and sewerage.

"The project cost us millions and it is tinged with sadness to let it go,” Chris said.

"We did well here for a long time but the development really needed to progress to the next stage, which included a resort with accommodation and facilities, which unfortunately we were unable to complete.

"The doors have been closed for two years now so it was time to move on.

"I am certain the new owner Mr Ding will do wonderful things here.

"It will be fabulous to come back 10 years from now and see what has been achieved.

"All the plans already have approvals and are ready to go so it will be nice to see our dream come true even though we will not be the ones to see it through to fruition.”

"Rita and I are now happy to put all our focus into spending time with family and focusing on our health.”