FACING COURT: A 32-year-old Rockhampton man and his partner will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court after an incident on November 13.
Dalby police swarm on driver allegedly travelling 180km/h

Sam Turner
17th Nov 2020 9:32 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON man will face Dalby court on several charges after he was arrested in dramatic fashion at the Shell service station on Drayton St.

On November 13 about 7.10pm, Dalby police received calls from concerned road users about a driver dangerously overtaking motorists along Dalby Jandowae Rd and travelling in excess of 180km/h.

Police will allege between 7pm - 7.30pm, a 32-year-old male driver and a 34-year-old female passenger performed a fishtail along Archibald St, before ripping a burnout next to the Coffee Club up Cunningham St.

Dalby police followed the alleged offenders to the Shell service station on Drayton St, where officers "boxed" in the offending car, according to Dalby police sergeant Sean Donaghy.

During the arrest, it will be alleged the man obstructed police, before they found small quantities of meth, marijuana, property used in the connection of a drug offence, and drug utensils.

The Rockhampton man was charged with dangerously operating a motor vehicle while adversely affected, driving under the influence, and driving unaccompanied as a learner driver.

He was also charged with driving a defective vehicle, failing to display learner plates, and with failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

The 34-year-old woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

They will both face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

