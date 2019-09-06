Daley's big win in the Red Centre

SPEEDY: Simon Daley's supercharged outlaws car at the Red Centre Nats at Alice Springs.

SPEEDY: Simon Daley's supercharged outlaws car at the Red Centre Nats at Alice Springs. Contributed

DRAG RACING: As the rubber smoke disappeared from the desert air, one Rockhampton driver has emerged victorious.

Simon Daley has just returned from a long three day drive back from Alice Springs where he took out the top spot in the Heavy-Hitter class from 7.0-7.99 seconds category at the fifth annual Red Centre Nats racing event.

It was Daley's first time competing at the event and he said the calibre of drivers was high.

"There were some of the best outlaw cars in Australia out there,” he said.

The win had inspired Daley to chase the drag racing circuit to secure more wins, including the Rocky Nats scheduled for next year.

"I can't wait for it and we're nominated for different classes,” he said.

Daley said there were "plenty of fast cars” in Rockhampton, ensuring a high-octane event come June next year.

"There's plenty of fast, competitive outlaw cars in Rockhampton, and some of the best outlaws in Australia are here too,” Daley said.

It's a good look at what Rocky Nats could be.

He said other drivers around the pits, including burnouts drivers, were talking about heading to Rockhampton next year.

Daley took out the event in his supercharged outlaws car clocking speeds over 200km/h during the event.

He expressed his gratitude to his crew, Andrew Cole for his hospitality and support, and sponsors including Bursons Auto Parts, FCF Fire and Electrical and Fuchs oils.

In the stands was Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow who attended to better understand the event's organisation and scale.