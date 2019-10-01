Dally M Team of the Year predictions! Who would make your's?
Another gripping NRL season will come to an end on Sunday evening.
Superstars have emerged, a new crop of freakish talent has hit the big time and coaching reputations have been altered.
News Corp Australia's team of rugby league experts have put in their votes for the NRL's night of nights ahead of the Dally M medal on Wednesday.
Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco romped home in taking the top gong with all but one vote.
While Manly mentor Des Hasler narrowly pipped Canberra great Ricky Stuart as the Coach of the Year.
Scroll down to see the major votes and full Team of the Year.
PHIL ROTHFIELD
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon
MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
Dally M Medallist: Cameron Smith
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw
NICK CAMPTON
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Kirra Dibb
FATIMA KDOUH
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Jess Sergis
DAVID RICCIO
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw
RUSSELL JACKSON
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw
NICK WALSHAW
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Trent Robinson
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon
TOM SANGSTER
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Jess Sergis
MATT LOGUE
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon
LACHLAN GREY
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw
CHRIS HONNERY
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon
JAMES PHELPS
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Kirra Dibb
MIKE COLMAN
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart
Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw
TIM WILLIAMS
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas
Coach of the year: Des Hasler
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon
CONSENSUS DALLY M AWARDS
Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco (13 votes)
Rookie of the year: Payne Haas (10 votes)
Coach of the year: Des Hasler (7 votes)
Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon and Ali Brigginshaw (5 votes)
DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR
PHIL ROTHFIELD
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joseph Manu
Five-eighth: Jack Wighton
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: Boyd Cordner
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Josh Addo-Carr
Centre: Joey Manu
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: Brandon Smith
NICK CAMPTON
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Mitch Moses
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: Manase Fainu
FATIMA KDOUH
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joseph Manu
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange player: Manase Fainu
DAVID RICCIO
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
RUSSELL JACKSON
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joseph Manu
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Cooper Cronk
Prop: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
NICK WALSHAW
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joseph Manu
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
TOM SANGSTER
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: Brandon Smith
MATT LOGUE
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Daniel Tupou
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Five-eighth: Cameron Munster
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
LACHLAN GREY
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joey Manu
Five-eighth: Jack Wighton
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second Row: John Bateman
Lock: Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: Brandon Smith
CHRIS HONNERY
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Blake Ferguson
Centre: Kotoni Staggs
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Cooper Cronk
Prop: Jesse Bromwich
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second-row: David Fifita
Lock: Josh Papalii
Interchange: Brandon Smith
JAMES PHELPS
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Jarrod Croker
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Mitchell Moses
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: Boyd Cordner
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
MIKE COLMAN
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Joseph Manu
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Josh Hodgson
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
TIM WILLIAMS
Fullback: James Tedesco
Wing: Maika Sivo
Centre: Latrell Mitchell
Five-eighth: Luke Keary
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans
Prop: Josh Papalii
Hooker: Cameron Smith
Second-row: John Bateman
Lock: Cameron Murray
Interchange: Brandon Smith
CONSENSUS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Fullback: James Tedesco (14)
Wing: Maika Sivo (11)
Centre: Joey Manu (7)
Five-eighth: Luke Keary (7)
Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (7)
Prop: Josh Papalii (12)
Hooker: Cameron Smith (8)
Second-row: John Bateman (11)
Lock: Cameron Murray (9)
Interchange: Brandon Smith (12)