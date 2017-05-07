Dam of built up levee frustration bursts as Byrne unloads on LNP

Aerial footage shows the extent of the Fitzroy River flood in Rockhampton in April this year.

A WAR of words has erupted with the South Rockhampton Flood Levee at its core.

State LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers has jumped on the topical issue with claims sitting Rockhampton Member Bill Byrne has "evaded nailing his colours to the mast”.

"With the constant levee chatter from politicians from all over, one question remains unanswered; where does the member for Rockhampton stand on the proposed South Rockhampton Levee project?,” Mr Rodgers asked.

Insisting his stand was "crystal clear” and matched Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's "unequivocal support”, Mr Byrne hit back at the LNP candidate.

"It is sadly ironic that the LNP candidate writes about a topical issue and seeks the guidance of his opponent to establish his own view,” Mr Byrne said.

"How is it that he can write a letter which attacks me, but does not express his own position on a matter that is so important for the future of our city?

"The Premier has made the Queensland Government's position absolutely clear.

"Does Mr Rodgers think that the Premier's unequivocal expression of support for the levee was not informed by my advice?”

Mr Rodgers said he hopes the community's voice is not being ignored, and questioned whether the sitting member believed the whole of Rockhampton had been appropriately consulted.

His concerns mirror those of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who has consistently called for further, independent community consultation since the levee debate returned to the floor following recent floods.

On Friday, their LNP colleague, Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Deb Frecklington weighed in on the debate, but again did not cement a clear position.

Rather, she claimed Rockhampton had been hit hard by the State's failure to build vital projects as Queensland "missed out on $7.4 billion” of infrastructure projects over the last two years.

Ms Frecklington claims this has stalled projects such as Rookwood Weir and the levee, with infrastructure investment cut to $3.8 billion in the past two years.

Ultimately, Mr Byrne slammed the LNP for their unclear stance.

"I can only presume that when Mr Rodgers eventually lets us know what he thinks it will reflect the idiotic vacillation of the Federal Member for Capricornia,” he said.

"My advice to Mr Rodgers is that if you are going to have a blue at least have the gumption to state your position and the foundation for the argument.

"I have been clear about where I sit and it's about time Mr Rodgers gets with the program.

"In the meantime I will get on with delivering for Rockhampton.”

Read Douglas Rodgers' letter in full below:

To the Editor,

With the constant levee chatter from politicians from all over, one question remains unanswered; where does the member for Rockhampton stand on the proposed South Rockhampton Levee project?

Mr Byrne has recently evaded nailing his colours to the mast despite running a ReachTel poll back in 2014 on the issue. That poll returned a 55% result not in favour, which guided his previously negative position on the levee. We know that ReachTel have performed another survey recently in Rockhampton that included questions on the proposed levee. Did Mr Byrne commission this survey and will he release the results?

Mr Byrne was vehement before about representing his electorate rather than being bullied by other politicians and was quoted to say, "People are very upset they are not getting a say on the matter.” (The Morning Bulletin, 20/6/2014)

We need to know whether the member believes the whole of Rockhampton has been appropriately consulted and whether he now supports the project. One hopes the community's voice is not being ignored.

Douglas Rodgers, LNP Candidate for Rockhampton

Read Bill Byrne MP's position on the levee, in full, below.

It is sadly ironic that the LNP candidate writes about a topical issue and seeks the guidance of his opponent to establish his own view.

How is it that he can write a letter which attacks me, but does not express his own position on a matter that is so important for the future of our city?

The Premier has made the Queensland Government's position absolutely clear.

Does Mr Rodgers think that the Premier's unequivocal expression of support for the levee was not informed by my advice?

Let's get the facts straight.

This has been a contentious issue where the debate has been full and open.

My position and the Queensland Government position is crystal clear. We will support the levee. What is it that he does not understand?

I can only presume that when Mr Rodgers eventually lets us know what he thinks it will reflect the idiotic vacillation of the Federal Member for Capricornia.

My advice to Mr Rodgers is that if you are going to have a blue at least have the gumption to state your position and the foundation for the argument.

I have been clear about where I sit and it's about time Mr Rodgers gets with the program.

In the meantime I will get on with delivering for Rockhampton.

Bill Byrne, Member for Rockhampton.