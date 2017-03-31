Dam release doesn't impact Jambin residents

JAMBIN residents are today breathing a sigh of relief after the Callide Dam release left homes and businesses unscathed.

Last night the Banana Shire Council released an emergency alert for the town, north of Biloela, as it was believed the release may have inundated homes.

Jambin was previously flooded by the dam during Cyclone Marcia, when a water level of 90% triggered its automatic gates - hundreds were affected.

Banana Shire mayor Nev Ferrier said empty river and creek beds in the region thankfully took in the excess water.

"The water came up, but just didn't come in the town,” Cr Nev said.

"Last night when the water came up, it was still coming up from Kroombit (Dam) and Callide (Dam) and we thought it could have been real trouble.

"It all stayed in the creek banks.”

The Callide Dam is expected to continue its release until later today.