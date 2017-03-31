30°
News

Dam release doesn't impact Jambin residents

Chloe Lyons
| 31st Mar 2017 10:12 AM
SAFETY TEST: SunWater conducted a controlled release from Callide Dam on Wednesday.
SAFETY TEST: SunWater conducted a controlled release from Callide Dam on Wednesday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JAMBIN residents are today breathing a sigh of relief after the Callide Dam release left homes and businesses unscathed.

Last night the Banana Shire Council released an emergency alert for the town, north of Biloela, as it was believed the release may have inundated homes.

Jambin was previously flooded by the dam during Cyclone Marcia, when a water level of 90% triggered its automatic gates - hundreds were affected.

Banana Shire mayor Nev Ferrier said empty river and creek beds in the region thankfully took in the excess water.

"The water came up, but just didn't come in the town,” Cr Nev said.

"Last night when the water came up, it was still coming up from Kroombit (Dam) and Callide (Dam) and we thought it could have been real trouble.

"It all stayed in the creek banks.”

The Callide Dam is expected to continue its release until later today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  biloela callide dam cyclone debbie cyclone marcia jambin wild weather

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what is coming

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what is coming

"ROCKHAMPTON has no idea what it is in for."

Woman's dam fears, thousands in CQ without power

texting Photo Peter Holt/ Daily Mercury

She feared she would miss vital updates after telco giant outage

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

A Depot Hill resident helps his neighbour move goods including a plasma TV out of a Wood Street house expected to be inundated as the Fitzroy River passes the 8.1 Meter mark in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c7

FLOODS maps reveal a stunning 86 Rockhampton streets to go under.

UPDATE: Latest road closures across Central Queensland

No Caption

Roads closed in Rocky, Livingstone, Central Highlands, Banana areas

Local Partners

Dam release doesn't impact Jambin residents

After a night of worry, the excess water left homes unscathed

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Buildings hanging on cliff edge after monster storm hits

Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show a weather ravaged Putney Beach.

Unfinished anti-erosion project fails to protect beach

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

Instructions Couldn’t be Clearer – Sell!

7 Florence Circuit, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Step inside this superb property and instantly see and feel the quality that sets this home apart from the rest. Natural light flows through the rooms to give a...

Priced to Sell with Shed &amp; Pool!

5 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 5 $669,000

Expansive 453m2 of comfortable living in Lammermoor with spectacular Sea Views. Built for family living and entertaining you will be impressed with what is on...

Well Presented 3 Bedroom Norman Gardens Unit

1/32 Bulman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $250,000

This low maintenance brick and colour bond 3 bedroom unit is neat and tidy and features a fenced back yard and lockable car accommodation. All traffic and wet...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Modern Living in Convenient Location!

15 Alan Drive, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $449,000

Immaculately presented in Frenchville close to Schools and shopping conveniences this home is a MUST to inspect. Enjoy open plan living, dining and kitchen which...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$170,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $170,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!