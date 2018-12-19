Dam sinking lower and lower, may reach record level

Emeralds' Fairbairn Dam, taken in June this year.

Emeralds' Fairbairn Dam, taken in June this year. Jacob McLucas

EMERALD'S Fairbairn Dam is just 550,00 megalitres away from reaching its lowest level ever.

The current storage level at the dam is at 15.93 per cent, the equivalent of 207, 270 megalitres.

Since the dam was completed in 1974, the lowest recorded storage level for the dam has been 11.8 per cent (152, 940 megalitres) in December 2006.

In mid-June, it was at 24.8 per cent.

Water from Fairbairn Dam is released down the Nogoa River to the Selma Weir for the town water supply to Emerald.

Supplies are also diverted by pipelines to Blackwater, Bluff, Tieri, Dysart and Middlemount.

The only town that is on water restrictions in the Central Highlands region is Capella with level 2.

The other towns are restricted to a level 0 with restrictions in place for sprinklers.

Manager of the dam, SunWater, is predicting if there are average monthly inflows, Fairbairn Dam's storage level is expected to increase during the 2018/2019 wet season.

SunWater has also told The Morning Bulletin they are monitoring the water quality and blue-green algae levels at the dam and the current blue-green algae level is low.

About 387 Central Highlands irrigators and farmers rely on the water and were facing a low allocation this year.

Available water allocations for the Nogoa Mackenzie water supply scheme are set for the year based on forecast modelling and cannot decrease as dam capacity levels reduce. Should inflows occur however, allocations can increase.

On December 1, SunWater announced a 3 per cent increase for medium priority water allocations in the Nogoa Mackenzie scheme to 9 per cent (previously 6 per cent). High priority water allocations remained at 100 per cent.

Nogoa Mackenzie customers have also been able to carry over unused water allocations from 2017-2018 up to a scheme-wide cap of 75,000 megalitres.

Individual carry over volumes will vary depending on customer water use last year - the total amount of extra water available is equivalent to 40 per cent of the scheme's total allocation.

"We understand the significant pressure drought-conditions and low water allocations are having on our customer's livelihoods and are working closely with them to determine rostering and scheduling systems to ensure water is delivered in a way that minimises loss and maximises availability,” a SunWater spokesperson said.

SunWater is hopeful that there are inflows into Fairbairn Dam this wet season to ensure ongoing water security and business confidence for the local community.