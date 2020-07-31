Damage caused during angry outburst costs woman over $700

A YOUNG woman has learned a hard lesson the harsh way, being ordered to pay $723 compensation for damage she caused while angry.

Shonara-Leigh Skye Davis, 20, pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

OTHER COURT STORIES:

Driver’s lapse of attention for split second leads to crash

Fijian’s night on Jim Beam leads to brush with the law

Drunk man’s threat to harm with baseball bat, knives

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to a disturbance at a Rockhampton residence on July 9 at 11.45pm and found Davis had decamped after damaging a Toyota Corolla.

He said police found the right rear-view mirror lying on the ground.

Sgt Janes said when police found Davis, she told them she did it out of anger.

A quote provided to the court to fix the car was $722.90.

Davis had no criminal record.

“I shouldn’t have done what I did,” she told the court.

She was ordered to pay the compensation to fix the car and place on a Good Behaviour Bond for four months with a recognisance of $400. A conviction was not recorded.