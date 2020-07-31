Menu
Damage caused during angry outburst costs woman over $700

Kerri-Anne Mesner
31st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A YOUNG woman has learned a hard lesson the harsh way, being ordered to pay $723 compensation for damage she caused while angry.

Shonara-Leigh Skye Davis, 20, pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to a disturbance at a Rockhampton residence on July 9 at 11.45pm and found Davis had decamped after damaging a Toyota Corolla.

He said police found the right rear-view mirror lying on the ground.

Sgt Janes said when police found Davis, she told them she did it out of anger.

A quote provided to the court to fix the car was $722.90.

Davis had no criminal record.

“I shouldn’t have done what I did,” she told the court.

She was ordered to pay the compensation to fix the car and place on a Good Behaviour Bond for four months with a recognisance of $400. A conviction was not recorded.

