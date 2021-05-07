Damage to Cap Coast emu heads only weeks after installation

The damage to the Emu Park emu heads as of May 2.

They are the statues that are supposed to last at least 100 years, but walk along Kerr Park on the Capricorn Coast and you will notice visible damage to the newly installed emu monuments.

The five emus were unveiled during a small public gathering on April 7, as the final project of the Emu Park foreshore redevelopment.

Local artist Bill Gannon designed the five kooky emus with manufacturing done by Rockhampton’s Penti-M engineering.

Each emu cost $10,000 and half of that cost was covered by Livingstone Shire Council, with the other half coming from a number of other sources including Bendigo Bank.

But not even a month after being installed, there’s visible paint peeling and the blue emu is heavily tilted.

Mayor Andy Ireland has put this damage down to a ‘disgraceful’ act of vandalism.

“The perpetrators, whether they be adults or children, really need to focus strongly on their own behaviour, because responsible members of our community find this abhorrent,” Cr Ireland said.

“This vandalism not only ruins the intent of these placemaking installations, which are designed to bring people together and draw tourists to our shire, but it also affects ratepayers who will be impacted by the cost of repair works.

“These emu heads are made of solid aluminium, and sealed with the highest level of protective paint, so to see them damaged within the first few weeks of their installation is extremely disappointing.

“Council will be ramping up its security presence along the Emu Park foreshore and Kerr Park area to deter any potential for future vandalism to occur at the community facility.”

The statues were vandalised just before the April 7 unveiling, with crews needing to fix the same blue emu on that day.

