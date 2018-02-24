Damaged Rocky bridges to undergo repairs next week

DETOURS are scheduled while works on damaged Rockhampton region bridges are carried out next over the next coming weeks.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be undergoing maintenance works at Limestone Creek Bridge and Lion Creek Bridge on Ridgleands Rd, Ridgelands.

Works will take place from Wednesday February 28 to Saturday March 3.

The works will involve the replacement of damaged timber components.

Ridgelands Rd, at the bridge locations, will be closed to all traffic with detours in place.

To reduce disruption to road users, the bridge maintenance has been scheduled at night.

Limestone Creek Bridge will be closed on February 28, from 10pm to 4am.

While the Limestone Creek Bridge repairs are being completed, detour access will be via South Yaamba Road and Seymour Road.

Lion Creek Bridge will be closed on March 1 and 2 from 10pm to 4am.

Lion Creek Bridge detour route. TMR

For the Lion Creek Bridge closure, detour access will be via Malchi - Nine Mile Road, west of the Rockhampton Airport and Capricorn Highway.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout the works to attend to any emergencies.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads thanks motorists and road users for their patience while we complete these vital maintenance works.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, visit www.131940qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.