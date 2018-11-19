Seibold play: Broncos enter four-way Cook-off

Brisbane are believed to have made a bold late play to sign South Sydney hooker Damien Cook for the 2020 season.

Cook's manager Mario Tartak told The Daily Telegraph that Cook is now considering lucrative offers from four clubs, including Souths.

Well-placed sources believe Cook could be persuaded to follow coach Anthony Seibold to Brisbane in 2020 when his Rabbitohs deal expires.

Cook holds Seibold in high regard after the rookie NRL coach guided the 27-year-old from irregular first-grade starter to representative star in their first season together.

He enjoyed a breakout year under Seibold, holding off the challenge of Robbie Farah for the hooking spot before earning NSW State of Origin and Australian honours.

The Daily Telegraph understands Souths remain firm ­favourites to re-sign Cook to a long-term deal of up to four years.

Some sources even suggested the deal was close to being finalised.

Rival clubs, though, won't go away, given Cook is free to sign a contract for the 2020 season and beyond.

Tartak said two of three rival clubs chasing Cook were based in Sydney, but would not confirm the Broncos as the other potential suitors.

"There has been a club that has come in late," Tartak said. "I would be reluctant (to name the club) because we basically agreed not to say anything.

"We're down to four clubs and that includes Souths. Two are in Sydney, one out of Sydney. They are all strong offers.

"Put it this way, we are getting closer and closer each week but I'm not in a rush, we're definitely not in a rush.

"Souths are in heavy dialogue with me and want to retain him. He would like to stay."

Coach Anthony Seibold will move from the Rabbitohs to the Broncos.

The Broncos will deny any interest in Cook, particularly given they have Queensland hooker Andrew McCullough on their books until the end of the 2021 season.

Cook will arrive back in Sydney from his honeymoon on Tuesday. It's understood he feels a sense of loyalty to the Rabbitohs and his teammates, but he has played his best football under Brisbane-bound Seibold.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett will arrive back in Aus­tralia from Europe on Wednesday, when negotiations will kick-start about a straight swap with Seibold for next season.

Damien Cook is coming off a career-defining season. Picture: Brett Costello

Meanwhile, Souths general manager of football, Shane Richardson, met the manager of George and Tom Burgess on a recent trip to England.

Souths remain optimistic both will re-sign despite obvious interest from rival clubs.

The twins come off contract after next season.

