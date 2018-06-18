Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

Julian Martin Bishop, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of stealing from his employer.

A DAN Murphy's employee was busted stealing $2700 from his workplace over nine weeks to cover the cost of his living expenses.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Bishop's state manager of Dan Murphy's informed police of the theft which took place between February 16 and May 14.

He said Bishop, who had worked at the alcohol outlet for about three years, had used the refund system to steal the money.

The court heard CCTV footage caught Bishop red handed as he moved from till to till to steal cash.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Bishop was a part-time employee but was only getting 10 hours a week at the time of the offending.

She said he didn't know that he could supplement his income through Centrelink.

Bishop was ordered to a 16-month probation order and to pay $2700 in restitution.