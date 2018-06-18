Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Martin Bishop, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of stealing from his employer.
Julian Martin Bishop, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of stealing from his employer. Facebook
Crime

Dan Murphy's employee steals $2700 cash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAN Murphy's employee was busted stealing $2700 from his workplace over nine weeks to cover the cost of his living expenses.

Julian Martin Bishop, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court one charge of stealing from his employer.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Bishop's state manager of Dan Murphy's informed police of the theft which took place between February 16 and May 14.

He said Bishop, who had worked at the alcohol outlet for about three years, had used the refund system to steal the money.

The court heard CCTV footage caught Bishop red handed as he moved from till to till to steal cash.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Bishop was a part-time employee but was only getting 10 hours a week at the time of the offending.

She said he didn't know that he could supplement his income through Centrelink.

Bishop was ordered to a 16-month probation order and to pay $2700 in restitution.

dan murphy's rockhampton magistrates court theft tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Australia Post employee and father killed in tragic CQ crash

    premium_icon Australia Post employee and father killed in tragic CQ crash

    News Community mourns father and Australia Post employee after fatal motorbike crash

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:02 AM
    Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    premium_icon Labor politicians say CQ better off with their tax plan

    Politics They warn other regions could prosper at CQ's expense.

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    premium_icon Worker seeks $1.6m in damages after chain falls in coal mine

    Crime Falling chain left mechanical fitter permanently impaired

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Excruciatingly slow progress towards Rookwood Weir agreement

    premium_icon Excruciatingly slow progress towards Rookwood Weir agreement

    Politics CQ people want their weir but we're just going to have to wait.

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners