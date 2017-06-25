26°
News

Dan the Man: Decade-long success as Harcourts agent

25th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
SOLD: Harcourts Yeppoon agent Dan Spyve celebrated 10 years in the real estate game.
SOLD: Harcourts Yeppoon agent Dan Spyve celebrated 10 years in the real estate game. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DAN Spyve was selling houses long before he dubbed himself 'The Real Estate Man'.

Dan and his wife Natasha were small business owners in Yeppoon. He served the lattes and cappuccinos, she cut hair.

For six years, the Spyves bought six houses in six years and sold them off.

They somehow had a knack for picking into the market and finding the great pockets for future growth.

Frustrated perhaps, envious even, Harcourts Yeppoon approached Dan for his services.

If you can't beat them, join them, right?

"Back in the day, me and my wife used to buy and sell houses, we did six houses in six years,” he said.

"And I owed a little coffee shop next to Harcourts and people would come in and ask me what I would be doing next.

"They wanted to know what types of property we were looking at buying. We did do it well I suppose.

"That is how the agents would get their leads. So in the end Harcourts actually made me an offer and I started from there - now its been a decade.”

He had a block of land on the Cap Coast listed in week one, sold in week two.

"Yeah I kind of jumped out of the gate. It went for around $235,000 and the owners are still there today,” he said.

"I was born in Yeppoon Hospital, so to be able to say you are literally born and bred in Yeppoon definitely helps as an agent.

"Personally I have never sold a property over a million dollars - that isn't important to me - I base myself around mums and dads, families who do the transactions.

"And I do the same with my community work. Netball, soccer, sports carnivals, I get involved.”

It is that kind of dedication to the game that has seen him be consistently one of the region's top performing agents.

He has been top 10 of the country and never outside the top 150.

Two years ago, Dan almost gave it all away. He'd lost the spark, passion, everything was getting a bit mundane.

It was only through constantly rewarding himself on the back of strong monthly sales, did he rediscover that desire.

"I'm glad its back, you do a little moon walk when you sell a good one,” he laughed.

"By setting goals, say four sales a month, that keeps you going.

"When you do those big months you reward yourself. Buy new shoes, new outfit, a new pen to sign contracts, a new watch. Treat yourself and be reminded.

"Harris Scarfe, Lois Marlow, always top brands.

"I love it, you get to go home at the end of the day and see the family. It definitely beats digging holes for a living.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast dan spyve harcourts yeppoon real estate

Just In

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Truck driver dies during serious rollover on Central Qld highway

Truck driver dies during serious rollover on Central Qld...

'RIP your shift is over driver': Condolence messages have started to flow after a man in his 50s died during a serious rollover.

$53m power station overhaul a major injection to CQ economy

INJECTION: Stanwell Power Station will get a $53m upgrade over the next year.

Important boost comes as energy supply and affordability flagged

Yeppoon business riding success wave with Australian-first boards

Yeppoon Jets offeres the first electric powered surfboards, body-boards and sups now available for hire on the Capricorn Coast.

Looking for thrills on the Cap Coast? This business has you covered.

Resilience and hard work: Rocky racing's epic comeback

Attendant Oscar Jasinski with Mr Epic, which will start in today's Rockhampton Cup at Callaghan Park.

Dedicated curator, track staff behind the remarkable recovery

Local Partners

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

Gracemere water park works kicked off by politicians

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

What's on the small screen this week

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story, Netflix premieres a movie about a girl and her super-pig, and a millionaire finds out what it's like to be homeless.

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

Get an extra bingo car with today's paper.

Don't miss out on your bonus card.

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $415,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Refreshed and Transformed

26 Geaney Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This neat and tidy lowset rendered home in Norman Gardens must be SOLD to finalise an Estate. Property features: * Three bedrooms / 2 with built ins * Air...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Rocky deal a first home buyer's dream

NEW HOME DEAL: An example of the Bank St house and land package.

Local developer releases exclusive house and land package

First home buyer's grant should boost market

REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the March quarter dropped 3.7% to $260,000 and Livingstone's price fell 9.7% to $347,500.

Decision may help Rockhampton's, Livingstone's sliding house prices

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!