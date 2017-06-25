Dan the Man: Decade-long success as Harcourts agent

DAN Spyve was selling houses long before he dubbed himself 'The Real Estate Man'.

Dan and his wife Natasha were small business owners in Yeppoon. He served the lattes and cappuccinos, she cut hair.

For six years, the Spyves bought six houses in six years and sold them off.

They somehow had a knack for picking into the market and finding the great pockets for future growth.

Frustrated perhaps, envious even, Harcourts Yeppoon approached Dan for his services.

If you can't beat them, join them, right?

"Back in the day, me and my wife used to buy and sell houses, we did six houses in six years,” he said.

"And I owed a little coffee shop next to Harcourts and people would come in and ask me what I would be doing next.

"They wanted to know what types of property we were looking at buying. We did do it well I suppose.

"That is how the agents would get their leads. So in the end Harcourts actually made me an offer and I started from there - now its been a decade.”

He had a block of land on the Cap Coast listed in week one, sold in week two.

"Yeah I kind of jumped out of the gate. It went for around $235,000 and the owners are still there today,” he said.

"I was born in Yeppoon Hospital, so to be able to say you are literally born and bred in Yeppoon definitely helps as an agent.

"Personally I have never sold a property over a million dollars - that isn't important to me - I base myself around mums and dads, families who do the transactions.

"And I do the same with my community work. Netball, soccer, sports carnivals, I get involved.”

It is that kind of dedication to the game that has seen him be consistently one of the region's top performing agents.

He has been top 10 of the country and never outside the top 150.

Two years ago, Dan almost gave it all away. He'd lost the spark, passion, everything was getting a bit mundane.

It was only through constantly rewarding himself on the back of strong monthly sales, did he rediscover that desire.

"I'm glad its back, you do a little moon walk when you sell a good one,” he laughed.

"By setting goals, say four sales a month, that keeps you going.

"When you do those big months you reward yourself. Buy new shoes, new outfit, a new pen to sign contracts, a new watch. Treat yourself and be reminded.

"Harris Scarfe, Lois Marlow, always top brands.

"I love it, you get to go home at the end of the day and see the family. It definitely beats digging holes for a living.”