Dance company helps rekindle pride and kinship

YOUNG Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are being inspired to rekindle pride, kinship and a sense of strength through a series of dance residencies with one of Australia's leading dance companies.

Bangarra Dance Theatre is in its 30th year, boasting a technique forged over 65,000 years of culture and embodied with contemporary dance movement.

All of the company's dancers are professionally trained and have a proud Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background.

Bangarra dance: Bangarra Dance Theatres Youth Outreach Program, Rekindling.

Now they are reaching out to secondary school students who have researched and gathered stories with guidance from their elders and communities.

The students and dancers gathered in an intensive introductory Rekindling workshop at Rockhampton Grammar School yesterday.

Under the Rekindling program, they will gather together again in June, July and August to build on what they've begun.