Bangarra Dance Theatres Youth Outreach Program, Rekindling. Patrick Thaiday with CQ students.
Bangarra Dance Theatres Youth Outreach Program, Rekindling. Patrick Thaiday with CQ students. Allan Reinikka ROK070319abangarr
Dance company helps rekindle pride and kinship

Christine Mckee
by
7th Mar 2019 7:30 PM
YOUNG Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are being inspired to rekindle pride, kinship and a sense of strength through a series of dance residencies with one of Australia's leading dance companies.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bangarra Dance Theatre is in its 30th year, boasting a technique forged over 65,000 years of culture and embodied with contemporary dance movement.

All of the company's dancers are professionally trained and have a proud Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background.

 

 

Now they are reaching out to secondary school students who have researched and gathered stories with guidance from their elders and communities.

The students and dancers gathered in an intensive introductory Rekindling workshop at Rockhampton Grammar School yesterday.

Under the Rekindling program, they will gather together again in June, July and August to build on what they've begun.

aboriginal and torres strait islander culture bangarra dance company rockhampton grammar school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

