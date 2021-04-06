Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nicholas Leigh Denton, 34, pleaded guilty on March 22 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm (AOBH).
Nicholas Leigh Denton, 34, pleaded guilty on March 22 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm (AOBH).
Crime

Dancefloor assault over alleged years of bullying

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man with a history of losing his temper has been jailed for a dance floor assault of a man accused of being a bully.

Nicholas Leigh Denton, 34, pleaded guilty on March 22 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm (AOBH).

Denton had a two-page criminal record consisting of two AOBH convictions, two common assaults and one grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Denton was at the Giddy Goat nightclub on December 16, 2018, with a friend who had a history with the assault victim.

While the victim was on the dancefloor, the friend pointed the victim out to Denton, saying the victim had been bullying him for years.

Denton grabbed the victim by the arm and asked if he knew Denton’s friend.

The victim said he did.

Denton then punched the victim in the face and the victim fell to the floor, bleeding profusely.

A staff member helped the victim.

After the assault, Denton approached the victim again with staff intervening and all falling down the stairs.

The victim ended up with two black eyes and nine stitches under his eye.

When interviewed six weeks later, Denton told police he punched the victim as the victim was being aggressive, had been bullying someone for years, he “got what he deserved” and “as soon as he got his own actions back, he went crying to the cops”.

Denton’s criminal record showed there had been a 10-year break in offending, however, the 2018 incident was similar to one from his past.

In July 2007, Denton was at a nightclub when he ran into someone he claimed had bullied him in the past, so he confronted them and headbutted them, causing the victim to lose two teeth and impact his gums.

Denton headbutted another person, and punched them, at Stockland Rockhampton after getting into a verbal argument with them.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the Giddy Goat victim had a daily reminder of Denton’s assault on his face.

“As a young man, you were prone to violence,” he said.

Judge Clarke said the victim now suffered hypervigilance.

Defence barrister Nathan Boyd said his client offered $2500 compensation to the victim.

“What occurred happened very quickly,” he said.

Mr Boyd said it wasn’t Denton intention, when he approached the victim, to engage in a fight.

He said if Denton spent time in jail, it would impact his employment.

Judge Clarke sentence Denton to 15 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for three years.

“You may wish to reconsider your relationship with alcohol,” he said.

Judge Clarke also ordered the $2500 compensation to the victim.

assault occasioning bodily harm giddy goat rockhampton district court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    TV fitness guru dead at 48

    TV fitness guru dead at 48
    • 6th Apr 2021 2:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mouthing off’ on Facebook leads to street fight with sticks

        Premium Content ‘Mouthing off’ on Facebook leads to street fight with sticks

        Crime A woman involved in a street fight using sticks started the incident over a Facebook post and the other woman “mouthing off”.

        Show stopping cars revealed at Rockynats elite show n shine

        Premium Content Show stopping cars revealed at Rockynats elite show n shine

        News Judith took home a win for her stunning LX Torana and has been invited to the...

        Rockhampton in the running for national Tidy Towns award

        Premium Content Rockhampton in the running for national Tidy Towns award

        Council News The region was crowned Queensland’s most Sustainable Community 2020 in December.

        Dad wins $2.5m lawsuit for horrific head-on collision

        Premium Content Dad wins $2.5m lawsuit for horrific head-on collision

        Crime "I can just see them screaming, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy’.’