Dancers learn from the industry's very best on the big stage

Beverley Prange Dance Centre dancers Keeley Tzoutzias and Emily Way both attended workshops in Sydney from a Central Queensland Performing Arts Foundation youth bursary. Contributed

TWO ROCKHAMPTON dance students have moved among some of the country's best dancers these school holidays.

Beverley Prange Dance Centre students Keeley Tzoutzias and Emily Way attended workshops with leading dance schools in Sydney.

The girls were given the opportunity with a youth bursary from the Central Queensland Performing Arts Foundation.

Emily, 13, attended a holiday workshop in Sydney where she had the chance to improve her technique and learn new routines under the direction of professional teachers and choreographers.

"It was wonderful opportunity and I got to work with a lot of different choreographers and professionals outside of Rockhampton,” Emily said.

The workshop ran for three days and Emily took part in both lyrical and contemporary classes with students from all over Australia.

She said learned a lot of yoga related techniques and how to incorporate those into dancing.

Classes covered ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz and national dance with a bit of musical theatre and involved learning a new combination every day.

Emily has been dancing since she was three years old at the Beverley Prange Dance Centre.

"I love that you can learn new things every day and your body can move in ways you don't know,” she said.

The Cathedral College year nine student practices most days after school, and even more leading up to eisteddfods and performances.

At just 13 years-old, she dreams of one day hitting it big time on the stage.

"I hope to travel around the world and just dance everywhere,' she said.

Rockhampton's Emily Way at the Sydney Dance Company with visiting teacher Lauren Seymour (professional dancer and teacher) Contributed

Keeley Tzoutzias, 16, had the chance to take part in a summer intensive workshop with Brent Street Summer Camp.

It was a week of dance, drama, singing and musical theatre with like-minded peers and some of the industry's finest choreographers and teachers.

There were 48 students in her class with some from Sydney and others as far as Canberra and even New Zealand.

"It was a really good learning opportunity,” Keeley said.

"In Rockhampton we don't have the resources, we are so far away from the capital cities so it was great to go and learn all these new things and a lot of new choreography.

Keeley took part in jazz, hip hop and commercial dance - styles she hadn't been exposed to before - with musical theatre a favourite of the week.

"We learnt all the different styles you can dance in and it was great knowing what you are used to is not what everyone wants when you are trying out for auditions,” she said.

Rockhampton dancer Keeley Tzoutzias at the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge of part of her workshop in the city from the Central Queensland Performing Arts Foundation youth bursary. Contributed

")Musical theatre) was very different...I really enjoyed the acting, it was great to do something I hadn't done before.

The Rockhampton Grammar School year 11 student has also been dancing since she was a little girl, from the age of three.

It has always been her biggest dream and she hopes one day to be accepted into a ballet company.

"Dance is my biggest passion and I just love the love I have for it... that's what I enjoy the most, being on stage and entertaining people.”

Going into her senior years at school, Keeley said this year she might have to take a step back from dancing and practising up to six hours a week.

Rockhampton dancer Keeley Tzoutzias at the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge of part of her workshop in the city from the Central Queensland Performing Arts Foundation youth bursary. Contributed

"It's going to be a bit harder, but dancing has been my number one priority,” she said.

"My school work will have to take more of a priority.”