Dancers zooming Studio improvises in face of COVID-19

SOLUTION: DDS owner Debbie Scott and teacher Shannon O'loghlen will be taking to zoom to host online classes.

A LOVE for music and moves that matched inspired Debbie Scott to pursue her dreams of opening a dance studio as a young girl.

Now, often brimming with those both young and old, Debbie’s Dance Studio has been a pillar of the Rockhampton community for over 16 years.

Though some moments have proven challenging the studio owner and director could never have predicted the ones she would face this year.

She notes it was by no choice or fault of her own, instead her business model which centres around physical teachings had to be rethought due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Like many, Ms Scott has turned to virtual Zoom classes in a bid to avoid closing the doors on her Painswick Street studio.

“We’re basically trying to change our classes to an online system. From doing multiple classes every week in the studio to now, it has been a huge adjustment for us.”

“It’s been like setting up a whole new business. We had to start from scratch again; all new enrolments for the term, payments, insurance and music licences.”

Fortunately, Easter school holidays allowed for some time to get the system up and running before classes recommence on Monday.

First to be trialled will be the tiny tot’s class – with the aid of parents. If all goes to plan more teachers and senior classes will be introduced to the program.

Ms Scott said her students had been missing the social interactions that came with the tight-knit dance community.

“We’re such a close little school, everyone knows everyone so we’re finding it hard to not have that in-person contact.”

She hoped the dance school’s annual concert which takes place every December would still be able to go ahead, much like the manufacturing of her imported costumes.

“Our plan is to have some fun classes for now and then start to teach our concert routines by the end of the term,” she said.

“Most of the suppliers for our costumes that we have come from America, there’s a lot of variables that could prove interesting for us.”

For the immediate future, she said, her focus is providing the kids a touch of normality in what is an obviously uncertain time.