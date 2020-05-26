Dancing away the blues

APDA dancers have been hard at work during Covid-19 restrictions to ensure they are in peak condition when they can resume face-to-face classes in the near future.

The avid lovers of all thing dance have been getting creative with themes, ranging from their mothers’ pyjamas and a rainbow of colours to pigtail days, turning their isolation time into a fun event that has kept them inspired and eager to engage when they catch up on their live Zoom meetings.

Phoebe Corling in a backyard dance class on Zoom.

Central Queensland APDA Dance principal Odette Shepard said with restrictions soon to be lifted, her students were looking forward to getting back to face-to-face classes in the hall at Cooee Bay Sports Complex.

“For the past eight weeks our students have been uploading videos of themselves on Google Classroom, where their teachers have been able to take notes and respond with corrections,” Odette said.

Miss Emily showing her technique.

“We have encouraged them all to get creative and make the best of the current situation.

“Being APDA members allows our dancers access to a professionally filmed DVD of our syllabus, this way the girls can practise at home.

“As Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays are our usual class days, the girls have been attending live-time Zoom classes from their home.

“We have themes for each week and it’s great to see the girls still enjoying their dance and getting creative with things from around the home.

“Combining Classroom and Zoom, our girls are still learning and getting excited about competitions at the end of the year.

Miss Jess and Miss Emily with a Zoom class.

“The competitions will resume in October, all going well, where we have six girls committed to competing at the Queensland Junior Zone.

“Ladies and senior girls will then be off to Sydney at the end of October for the APDA national qualifiers.

“While in isolation, our teachers have been busy organising our end-of-year showcase and our very own interclub competition, which will see clubs from Brisbane and Sydney compete at Yeppoon Town Hall in July 2021.”

Inquiries about dance classes can be made through the Facebook page or by phoning Odette on 0413 148 365.