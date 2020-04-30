Menu
Rhianna Llewellyn from Dance Star Studio having fun in her Wandal driveway
News

More Dancing in the Driveway from CQ's little performers

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
30th Apr 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM
This would normally be eisteddfod season for hundreds of CQ students - of dance, music, song and drama - so we thought we'd catch up with a few of them and see how they're coping with staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

 

The Morning Bulletin will be taking photos of students from various dance schools to feature over the next few weeks.

In keeping with the necessity for social isolation, we call this project 'Dancing in the Driveway'.

 

DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY PT 1 (previous gallery):

Keep your eyes out in future editions for photos and stories about our local talent.

