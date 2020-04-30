More Dancing in the Driveway from CQ's little performers

Rhianna Llewellyn from Dance Star Studio having fun in her Wandal driveway

This would normally be eisteddfod season for hundreds of CQ students - of dance, music, song and drama - so we thought we'd catch up with a few of them and see how they're coping with staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Morning Bulletin will be taking photos of students from various dance schools to feature over the next few weeks.

In keeping with the necessity for social isolation, we call this project 'Dancing in the Driveway'.

Keep your eyes out in future editions for photos and stories about our local talent.

