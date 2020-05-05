Menu
Malihah Ninness from the Rockhampton of Dance is keeping her spirits up during the coronavirus
Dancing in the Driveway Pt 3

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
30th Apr 2020 9:05 AM
This would normally be eisteddfod season for hundreds of CQ students - of dance, music, song and drama - so we thought we’d catch up with a few of them and see how they’re coping with staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Morning Bulletin will be taking photos of students from various dance schools to feature over the next few weeks.

In keeping with the necessity for social isolation, we call this project ‘Dancing in the Driveway’.

Keep your eyes out in future editions for photos and stories about our local talent.

PREVIOUS DANCING IN THE DRIVEWAY GALLERIES:

