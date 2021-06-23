‘Danger to let him out’: Man granted bail after alleged knife attack

The court heard Longbottom allegedly had a knife in his hand when he opened the door with the victim sustaining injuries that required surgical intervention.

The court heard Longbottom allegedly had a knife in his hand when he opened the door with the victim sustaining injuries that required surgical intervention.

A man has been granted bail with strict conditions after an alleged dispute with neighbours turned ugly.

Shaun Thomas Longbottom, 35, made a bail application in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with three offences including acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

Police allege Longbottom got into a fight with one of his neighbours after a prior verbal exchange.

During the altercation, a woman attempted to break the pair up before she was allegedly pushed over the court heard.

The fight then ended.

It is alleged the father of one of the alleged victims then went to Longbottom’s home looking for answers as to what happened.

Police allege Longbottom used the knife on the man, who was later hospitalised after receiving cuts to his shoulder and jowl (near the neck), which required surgical intervention.

The court heard Longbottom made some admissions in an interview with police such as using the knife, but that he did so in self defence.



Longbottom appeared in court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House and was represented by duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy.

She said Longbottom had instructed her that he was invited to participate in a fight after an exchange of words.

Ms Maloy said she was instructed by her client that there were a number of issues between Longbottom and the neighbours over the past 12 months.

She said she was instructed Longbottom was “in extreme fear” and that the victim was allegedly “knocking aggressively” on his door.

Ms Maloy said she was further instructed by Longbottom that the man allegedly threatened him.

She said she was instructed that after the initial incident, the two neighbours were allegedly continuing to yell at Longbottom while waiting for police to arrive.

Ms Maloy said Longbottom didn’t have a history of violence and was willing to abide by strict conditions including a living at a designated address and reporting to police when required.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court it was a “danger to let him out” because of Gin Gin being a very small town.

He said even living somewhere else within the town, the possibility of contact between Longbottom and the victims was high.

Sergeant Burgess said it was alleged Longbottom went to the door with a knife in his hand.

He said the victim that went to Longbottom’s home was on the operating table for two hours after being taken to hospital and was told by the arresting officer that he was also in ICU overnight.

“That person is lucky to walk out of hospital, you can see the cuts at the neck, it doesn’t take a medical degree to work out how serious that is when you see the injuries,” he said.

When making his decision, Magistrate Andrew Moloney acknowledged it was clear the matter would be contested.

Mr Moloney said that by the material before him Longbottom had shown cause as to why further time in custody was not justified.

Longbottom was granted bail on the condition that he doesn’t go to Gin Gin and not contact the alleged victims.

He was bailed to live in Childers and the matters were adjourned to be mentioned again in August.

Originally published as ‘Danger to let him out’: Man granted bail after alleged knife attack