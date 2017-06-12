DANGER ZONE: Rocky roads set for critical $1.1M upgrade

Two dangerous Rocky intersection are about to be overhauled.

TWO DANGEROUS Rockhampton intersections are about to get a combined $1.1 million overhaul as part of Federal Government black spot funding.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry this morning announced the intersection of Denham and Campbell Sts and the intersection of Stanley and Alma Sts will be overhauled in a bid to reduce fatalities and injuries on the roads.

DANGER ZONE UPGRADES:

A single lane roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Denham and Campbell Sts thanks to $936,000 in funding.

At the intersection of Stanley and Alma Sts, $222,000 will fund the removal of existing centre medians, the construction of kerb build outs on all four corners and the upgrade of linemarking and signage.

Mr Chester said the Coalition Government was getting on with building safer roads the Rocky 'black spot' roads would be substantially improver over the next 12 months.

"I'm passionate about reducing road trauma, and on average completed Black Spot road projects reduce fatalities and injuries by 30%," Mr Chester said.

Ms Landry said the critical investment in black spot projects would deliver safer roads for Rocky motorists.

"By fixing and upgrading road locations where crashes are occurring through safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts, we are helping make our local roads safer for all road users," the Capricornia MP said.

The Australian government thanked the panel which reviews priorities for the Black Spot program.

The panel includes representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, Queensland Trucking Association, Bicycle Queensland, Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety (Queensland University of Technology) and state and local government.

For more information on the Australian Government's Black Spot Programme, or to nominate a black spot, visit www.investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots/