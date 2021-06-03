‘Dangerous’ 1.6m croc removed from pond near primary school

A member of the public reported the crocodile in a pond on Hill Street, Emu Park. Photo: File

A 1.63m crocodile was removed from a pond near the Emu Park State School on Wednesday night.

The croc’s removal by the Department of Environment and Science came as a different 3.5m crocodile was spotted on Farnborough Beach on Thursday.

Department of Environment and Science Southern Wildlife Operations manager Frank Mills said a member of the public saw what he or she thought was a crocodile in a pond on Hill Street, and reported it to the Livingstone Shire Council.

“Wildlife officers confirmed the presence of the juvenile crocodile in the pond on Hill Street and advised the nearby Emu Park State School and installed recent warning signs at the site,” he said.

“Investigations showed its behaviour was not consistent with that of a juvenile crocodile, and it was declared a dangerous crocodile and targeted for removal from the wild.”

Mr Mills said people in the Rockhampton region should expect crocodiles in all waterways, regardless of whether warning signs were in place.

“I encourage the wider Rockhampton community to report all crocodile sightings to the Department, rather than council, by calling 1300 130 372 or by using the Qwildlife app,” he said.

“The Qwildlife app helps make waterways in croc country safer by delivering real time information about crocodile sightings to wildlife officers and members of the public.”

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan Emu Park is in Zone E (General Management Zone), in which crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are removed.

The DES reminded people of the following:

Expect crocodiles in all northern Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign

Obey all warning signs – they are there to keep you safe

Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night

Stay well away from croc traps – that includes fishing and boating

The smaller the vessel, the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks

Stand back from the water’s edge when fishing and don’t wade in to retrieve a lure

Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water

Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp

Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead

Originally published as ‘Dangerous’ 1.6m croc removed from pond near primary school