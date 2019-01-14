Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
News

'Dangerous' 2m shark closes two beaches

14th Jan 2019 11:11 AM

TWO beaches in Ballina are being monitored this afternoon after a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keogh, said the shark was spotted directly in front of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club around 12pm.

"One of our UAVs spotted the shark, it was heading north," he said.

"We've closed both Lighthouse and Shelly beaches and we're keeping an eye on the situation.

"I'm not too sure how many people were at the beach, but there is a south-east breeze today so it's not as busy as it has been."

The SharkSmart Twitter app advised users of a "2m dangerous species shark sighting at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Shelly and Lighthouse beach now closed".

The DPI also reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay, just before 8am.

A 2.7m bull shark was spotted off South Ballina at 7.42am. 

ballina lighthouse beach seniors-news shark sighting shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He was surprised by the positive result and said he thought it would be out of his system by then

    • 14th Jan 2019 11:31 AM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    premium_icon Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    Council News Councillor calls for extra funding to enhance access to Fitzroy

    Local muzzle laws under consideration

    premium_icon Local muzzle laws under consideration

    News 'Outdated' laws under discussion in regional coucil

    Local Partners