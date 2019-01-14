Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
News

UPDATE: Sharks force closure of Ballina, Byron beaches

14th Jan 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 2:36 PM

UPDATE, 3.35pm: SURF Life Saving NSW has advised of a shark sighting at The Pass.

The Shark Smart Twitter feed says: "The Pass and Byron now closed. Please be #sharksmart."

 

Original story: TWO beaches in Ballina are being monitored this afternoon after a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keogh, said the shark was spotted directly in front of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club around 12pm.

"One of our UAVs spotted the shark, it was heading north," he said.

"We've closed both Lighthouse and Shelly beaches and we're keeping an eye on the situation.

"I'm not too sure how many people were at the beach, but there is a south-east breeze today so it's not as busy as it has been."

The SharkSmart Twitter app advised users of a "2m dangerous species shark sighting at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Shelly and Lighthouse beach now closed".

The DPI also reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay, just before 8am.

A 2.7m bull shark was spotted off South Ballina at 7.42am. 

ballina lighthouse beach seniors-news shark sighting shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    News Schools from across the region have been given rankings out of 100 based on a combination of academic results. Where does your school sit on the list?

    Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    premium_icon Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    News The man had to be airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries

    CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    premium_icon CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    Business Rockhampton business celebrates 5 years, looks to big future plans

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He believed it would be out of his system by then

    Local Partners