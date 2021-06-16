Brisbane was smothered in fog. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Brisbane was smothered in fog. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Brisbane motorists have been warned to take care on the roads on Wednesday morning, as a blanket of thick fog smothered the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning just before 6am, saying reduced visibility in fog “will make road conditions dangerous” during the morning.

Queensland Police said they had already seen “a few” traffic incidents and impacts as a result.

“Please drive to conditions,” the service said.



The fog is covering much of the eastern Queensland coastal fringe.

Heavy fog around the Brisbane area making to Wednesday morning hump day commute a little more challenging. Use a little extra caution today. #bnetrafficpic.twitter.com/UDlsZtbtox — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) June 15, 2021

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the fog would dissipate shortly after sunrise.

“When there’s fog about, that’s a sign there’s clear skies, and at the moment around Brisbane that’s being fulfilled,” she told NCA NewsWire.

“There is a chance of cloud cover increasing later in the day, and possibly a late shower in the afternoon.”

Brisbane is expected to reach 24C on Wednesday.

More to come

Originally published as ‘Dangerous’ conditions as fog blankets city