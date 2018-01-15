Dangerous conditions: Lifesavers shut down Yeppoon beach

LIFEGUARDS have closed the Yeppoon main beach due to "dangerous conditions" as a strong wind warning remains current for the region.
Sure Life Saving Queensland warned people to "stay out of the water" via Twitter about 9.20am.
#CLOSED Lifeguards have closed the beach at #Yeppoon due to dangerous conditions. Stay out of the water. pic.twitter.com/wC6BhdSZo1— Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) January 14, 2018
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michelle Berry said winds are expected to remain about 20-25 knots throughout today.
She said the water would have been at its roughest earlier in the morning, but winds would decrease into the afternoon.
"It has been very windy right through the Capricornia waters through the morning," Ms Berry said.
"That's in the wake of a trough through the night... winds are remaining 20-25 knots through today.
"The strong wind warning is not expected to continue for Capricornia waters through to afternoon."
She said to expect "fresh winds" into tomorrow.
The BOM's next marine warning is due to be issued at y 3.50pm.