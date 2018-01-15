Menu
Dangerous conditions: Lifesavers shut down Yeppoon beach

Yeppoon Main Beach was closed on Monday due to dangerous surf Trish Bowman
LIFEGUARDS have closed the Yeppoon main beach due to "dangerous conditions" as a strong wind warning remains current for the region.

Sure Life Saving Queensland warned people to "stay out of the water" via Twitter about 9.20am.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michelle Berry said winds are expected to remain about 20-25 knots throughout today.

She said the water would have been at its roughest earlier in the morning, but winds would decrease into the afternoon.

 

There was no swimming at Yeppoon Beach on Monday as choppy surf smashed the shore Trish Bowman

"It has been very windy right through the Capricornia waters through the morning," Ms Berry said.

"That's in the wake of a trough through the night... winds are remaining 20-25 knots through today.

"The strong wind warning is not expected to continue for Capricornia waters through to afternoon."

 

Bureau of Meteorology modelling shows winds of 20-25 knots for most of the Capricorn Coast as a strong weather warning extends from the eastern coast inland to parts of the Central West. Bureau of Meteorology

She said to expect "fresh winds" into tomorrow.

The BOM's next marine warning is due to be issued at y 3.50pm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology lifesaving queensland weather yeppoon main beach

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
