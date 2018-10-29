Menu
'Dangerous' driver raced up highway at 220km/h

29th Oct 2018 6:30 AM

A MAN who was seen driving dangerously on the Pacific Highway from Tyndale, north of Grafton, to Billinudgel was finally stopped when police used road spikes.

About 8.30pm on Thursday, police received reports from members of the public that a car was being driven in a dangerous manner of the Pacific Highway at Tyndale.

Highway Patrol officers located the car heading north on the motorway at Billinudgel and attempted to stop the car, but it is alleged it took off at speeds in excess of 220km/h. 

Road spikes were used on the motorway at Wooyung and Sleepy Hollow.

A spokesman from the Tweed-Byron Police District said the cars tyres deflated and the engine failed.

The car was stopped on the motorway at Chinderah and a 33-year-old man from Burleigh Heads was arrested.

His was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for tests and then charged with police pursuit, exceed spend by more than 45km/h and drive while license is suspended. 

The man was refused bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on December 13.

