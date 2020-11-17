Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair were finally caught in a stolen grey Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region. Picture: Zizi Averill
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair were finally caught in a stolen grey Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Dangerous drivers cornered after two-day, 190km joy ride

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWO-DAY 190km joy ride from Bowen to Mackay has ended after hundreds of calls to police from the public about two people seen driving dangerously.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the pair was finally caught in a stolen grey Toyota Prado just before 8am on Tuesday after driving erratically and dangerously through the region.

She said the stolen Prado was spotted doing burnouts, driving down the wrong side of the road, driving on public areas and driving on Illawong Beach.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It is understood pedestrians had to jump out of the way of the car as it was driven down footpaths.

"They were being stupid," she said.

"We got hundreds of calls from members of the public."

She said the two people were finally arrested by police on Nebo Rd.

The QPS spokeswoman said the car was first reported as stolen from Bowen on Sunday and had been spotted in various locations between the two towns.

She said police were usually cautious when trying to stop dangerous drivers.

More Stories

bowen bowen crash bowen crime dangerous drivng illawong beach mackay mackay crash mackay crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        Premium Content Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        News A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once he asleep behind...