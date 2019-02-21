Dangerous drunk driver rode dirt bike at police officer

A MAN who was given a five-year jail term for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm was in charge of another vehicle drunk when he aimed it at a police officer.

This was despite being absolutely disqualified since being sentenced to prison in 2011.

Justin Daniel Lee Solomon, 27, narrowly escaped actual time in custody for his latest motor vehicle offending despite his criminal history showing he had "led a completely lawless life since becoming an adult”, according to Magistrate Jeff Clarke.

Solomon pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to failing to stop a motorbike as directed by police, failing to wear a helmet while riding a motorbike, unlicensed driving, riding an unregistered and uninsured motorbike and riding while under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were patrolling East St at 4.20am on November 4 when they spotted a dirt motorbike with two people on it travelling down the road.

He said the police vehicle overtook the motorbike, stopped in front of it, got out and hand gestured to rider to stop.

Mr Studdert said the defendant slowed down, but didn't stop, riding behind the police vehicle before going towards the centre island towards the officer in the garden bed.

"The officer had to jump out of the way of the motorbike,” he said.

Mr Studdert said the officer grabbed the pillion and caused the defendant to lose control of the bike.

Solomon was not wearing a helmet, the motorbike had never been registered and he had a blood alcohol content of 0.169.

Solomon had not held a drivers' licence since May 2011 when he was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm while intoxicated.

Solomon crashed a 'getaway car' after he and co-offenders stole alcohol, sped off on High St towards Moores Creek Rd and crashed 400m from the bottle shop.

Solomon's 15-year-old passenger and co-offender received life threatening injures and was placed in an induced coma.

His BAC at the time of that crash was 0.180 - more than three times the legal drink-driving limit.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Solomon had been addressing his alcohol and drugs issues, reducing his alcohol consumption to once a fortnight and had no illicit drugs for 18 months.

She said he had been drinking rum the night of the motorbike offence and decided to ride his bike from his sister's to his mother's place.

Mr Clarke ordered Solomon to pay $1750 in fines and sentenced him to a four-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months. He also disqualified him from driving 'absolutely', which defendants in Queensland can apply to have removed after two years.