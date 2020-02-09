Dangerous intersection has local fearing for family's safety

SPEAKING OUT: Allenstown resident Charissa Cornick wants something to be done to fix the nearby accident hotspot at the corner of Archer and Murray Streets.

WHEN cars collide at the intersection near her Allenstown property, Charissa Cornick says it's so loud it sounds like "something is exploding".

In the past seven months since she's moved to Murray St, the mother-of-three said there's been three significant crashes at the intersection of Murray and Archer streets.

Ms Cornick confessed that she was "petrified" running the gauntlet of that intersection during peak hour ever since "visibility impairing" street parking had been introduced to cater for crowds flocking to the nearby American burger joint, Carls Jr.

ROADSIDE PARKING: Normally you shouldn’t be able to park within 10m of an intersection but these painted parking spaces are within two metres.

"Every school day in the morning and the afternoon, the traffic is chaotic, it's almost impossible to get through there because you literally can't see and you pretty much have to be in the middle of the intersection to be able to see if there's cars coming or not - hence why there's been so many accidents," she said.

RISKY CROSSING: With their vision obscured, motorists driving down Murray St have to take their chances crossing Archer St.

"They're basically blocking the view so you kind of have to wing it.

"I won't use that intersection in a morning or an afternoon anymore because I'm too petrified that I'll be like the other people and T-boned because you can't see."

Three vehicles were badly damaged in a crash at the intersection in November.

When the cars collide at the intersection, Ms Cornick said they were doing so "at speed" resulting in "full impact".

It was another crash at the intersection in peak hour traffic on Friday afternoon that was the final straw for her.

A police officer at the crash scene advised her to contact Rockhampton Regional Council about the issue but given she lacked confidence they would act to fix the situation, she opted to contact The Morning Bulletin to bring prominence to the situation.

Given that Queensland's road rules forbid motorists from parking or stopping within 10m of any intersection without traffic lights (unless there were road signs that tell you that you can), it is perplexing why carparks were approved to be painted along Archer St almost into the intersection.

"I don't think the parking should be there. There should be a big fat yellow line painted on the road saying you shouldn't park there," Ms Cornick said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads referred enquiries back to Rockhampton Regional Council.

A council spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin they would respond to the issue on Monday.