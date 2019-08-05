Menu
Plan for the South Yaamba Rd/Colliver Rd intersection for the Blackspot Program application.
Dangerous rural intersections top of councils' agenda

Jack Evans
5th Aug 2019 5:46 AM
TWO problematic rural intersections have been identified by Rockhampton councillors as blackspot locations and applications have been made for Federal Government funding to make the roads safer.

A curve in Garnant Rd and South Yaamba Rd to Colliver Rd intersections were put forward by officers as appropriate for the funding.

The application is for funding from the Federal Government's Blackspot Program, a funding grant administered by the government to improve the safety at blackspot locations.

The program defines a blackspot intersection as an intersection with over three casualty crashes in the past five years.

Plans for the Garnant Rd blackspot program application.
Jack Evans

"The locations were chosen from the existing crash data over the past five years with intersections with the highest crash history being chosen for the program,” the officer's report to the committee read.

As part of the application, officers addressed in detail what changes would be made to each of the traffic hazards.

The officers' recommendation to the committee was that "Council endorse the proposed applications for the 2020/21 Blackspot Program”.

Officers appraised the Garnant Rd to cost $12,000 and the South Yaamba Rd/Colliver Rd intersection to cost $80,000.

"Rockhampton Regional Council continues to submit applications for the federal blackspot funding each year to progressively address some of the unsafe intersections in the region,” the report concluded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

