Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Ferguson found blue dragon sea slugs at Currimundi, but it didn't stop people from swimming.
Luke Ferguson found blue dragon sea slugs at Currimundi, but it didn't stop people from swimming. Warren Lynam
News

'Dangerous' sea slugs at lake spark curiosity

Chloe Lyons
by
1st Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DROVES of bizarre looking sea slugs which feed on bluebottle jellyfish have landed at a popular Coast swimming spot piquing the interest of a curious boy.

Ten-year-old Luke Ferguson came across swarms of glaucus atlanticus, commonly known as blue angels, while at Currimundi Lake with his family on Sunday.

"Every couple of seconds some would come down from the beach," Luke said.

"When I first saw them, I thought they were little, tiny bluebottles.

"I saw them on YouTube once, they're really dangerous."

When Luke realised what the creatures were, he said he warned his family to give them a wide berth, but it didn't stop others from enjoying the water.

"Everyone was still swimming, I saw one coming towards a girl, but she got away in time.

"There were also big jelly fish and bluebottles in the lake."

Luke and his father caught three of the creatures with a net and took them home for a closer inspection.

Blue angels float upside down and feed on creatures including bluebottles which they then use the venom of for their own defence mechanisms.

Their influx onto the beach often coincides with an increase in bluebottles following strong onshore winds.

The sting of the blue angel has been described as very painful and can be stronger than that of a bluebottle.

bluebottle blue dragon currimundi lake editors picks sea slug
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    • 1st Jan 2019 7:16 AM
    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 1st Jan 2019 7:59 AM
    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners