‘Dangerous’: Seriously slow driver a giveaway for police

A Yeppoon motorist travelling “considerably under” the speed limit was an easy target for police.

Officers further suspected something was not right when, while driving behind Thomas Paul Ingham, they had to beep their horn to get him to respond to a green traffic light.

The 42 year old eventually drove through that green light but he pulled his vehicle up abruptly off to the side of the road on Appleton Drive.

That’s when police also pulled over to have a chat.

After a random breath test, Ingham blew 0.203.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4, Ingham pleaded guilty to drink-driving on February 13.

The court heard Ingham was a roofer who had moved to the region from the Sunshine Coast for work.

He had no offending of a similar nature on his history.

Magistrate Cameron Press described Ingham’s blood alcohol reading as “high and dangerous” and said the penalty and disqualification period had to reflect that.

Mr Press fined Ingham $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

