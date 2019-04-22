Dangerous surf closes popular beaches

BEACHES along the southeast Queensland coast have been closed as dangerous surf and rough conditions smash the shores.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for beach activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming on the Fraser Island coast, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast waters.

Currimundi, Kawana Waters, Marcoola, Maroochydore and North Stradbroke Island beaches are among those closed.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokesman said water conditions are unstable with strong winds and tides and advised that people avoid the beach and waters in these areas.

Full list of closed beaches:

■ Boardwalk beach at Coolum

■ Currimundi

■ Kawana

■ Marcoola

■ Maroochydore

■ Main beach at North Stradbroke Island

■ Twin Waters

■ Wurtulla

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:

■ People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

■ Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

■ Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

■ Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

■ Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

The hazardous surf conditions are believed to hang around the coastal areas for the rest of the day, with the next update to be issued this evening.

For Brisbane residents, light showers are forecast to continue for the rest of the week.

Brisbane residents can expect showers with a maximum temperature of 27C on Monday.

On Tuesday, Friday, Saturday maximum temperatures of 27C are expected with possible showers.

On Wednesday there's an 80 per cent chance of showers with a maximum temperature of 26C followed by showers on Thursday and again on the weekend.

Out west, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Channel Country forecast district.

BOM said that severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are occuring between Ballera and Thargomindah.